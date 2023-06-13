Digger left damaged in overnight criminal damage incident

Investigations are ongoing in relation to a criminal damage incident that seen the back and side windows of a digger smashed.

The Hitachi digger was parked in a field just off the Port Road, Letterkenny from 4pm on Friday last until 10am the following morning.

The owner returned to discover the extent of the damage that had been sustained.

It’s believed access was gained via a roadway down the side of the Port House.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has dashcam footage at those times is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.