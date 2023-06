Extension projects for Scoil Chroine and the Abbey Vocational School have been given the green light.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that approval has been granted to proceed to construction for the two projects.

Two SEN base classrooms will be delivered for Scoil Chroine while the Abbey Vocational School will receive one general classroom and canteen area.

Minister McConalogue says the works will improve the offering and services of the schools.