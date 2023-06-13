Gardai seek information and dash cam footage of Ballyshannon collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Ballyshannon a week ago today.

It happened at Lower Main Street at approximately 1.20pm.

The cyclist had to receive medical attention for injuries sustained, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Gardai are urging anybody who observed the collision, or has dash cam footage captured in the area at around that time, to come forward.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon may be contacted on 071-9858530.