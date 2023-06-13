Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Gardai seek information and dash cam footage of Ballyshannon collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Ballyshannon a week ago today.

It happened at Lower Main Street at approximately 1.20pm.

The cyclist had to receive medical attention for injuries sustained, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Gardai are urging anybody who observed the collision, or has dash cam footage captured in the area at around that time, to come forward.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon may be contacted on 071-9858530.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We need a work-life balance’ – Donegal firefighter

13 June 2023
yellow wanring june 13
News, Top Stories

Status yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal

13 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 June 2023
News, Top Stories

Window of vacant house smashed in Lifford

13 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We need a work-life balance’ – Donegal firefighter

13 June 2023
yellow wanring june 13
News, Top Stories

Status yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal

13 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 June 2023
News, Top Stories

Window of vacant house smashed in Lifford

13 June 2023
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Rock thrown through window of Letterkenny home

13 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai seek information and dash cam footage of Ballyshannon collision

13 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube