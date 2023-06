A Killygordon councillor is welcoming word of an inspection to be carried out on the handrail on Dromore footbridge, but says the delays to action are unsatisfactory.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan says the level of deterioration on the bridge railing has left it with sharp edges that could easily injure a pedestrian.

He added the bridge is used heavily by local children to get to school and extracurricular activities: