Killian Gribben named for European Championships

Letterkenny native Killian Gribben is back in the International fold with Ireland having made the final 12 for the FIBA U20 Men’s European Championship which takes place in North Macedonia from July 7th.

Gribben who spent the year in the USA at Sienna College is one of two players returning from the roster who managed a 9th place finish twelve months ago.

Gribben averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game across six appearances last year.

Ireland will compete in the FIBA U20 Men’s Championship ‘B’ Division in 2023 and have been drawn in Group A alongside Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and hosts North Macedonia.

Ireland U20 Men’s Squad:

Ajay Ryan Walsh (Limerick Sport Eagles), Amaan Sanni (Kents Hill, USA), Christian McDonnell (Malahide BC), Cian Tiernan (Dublin Lions), Darragh Ferguson (Belfast Star), Elijah Faapito (Tolka Rovers), Joseph Coughlan (Titans BC), Killian Gribben (Sienna College, USA), Ronan Byrne (UCD Marian), Ruairi Cronin (Limerick Celtics), Wede Esajobor (Drogheda Wolves), William Ayodele (UEL London Lions)