McGrory and Lecky named in Ireland European Games team

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has named a forty-four-strong team to compete at the European Games in Krakow.

It features some of the up-and-coming talents in Irish athletics including Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory in the 400m hurdlers and 400m relay plus Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky who will compete in the high jump

There’s also some seasoned names like Thomas Barr, Sarah Lavin and Phil Healy.

Team Ireland will be competing in Division Three hoping to gain enough points to move into Division Two.

Competition for the Division three events will take place in the morning of the first three days from June 20th until 22nd.

TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS ATHLETES:

Israel Olatunde (UCD AC Dublin/Louth) 100m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock AC) 200m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Jack Raftery (UCD A.C., Dublin) 400m (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

James Ezeonu (Leevale AC) 100m H (M)

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC/Waterford) 400m H (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Rocco Zaman-Browne (Dundrum South Dublin AC) 800m (M)

Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 1500m (M)

Fearghal Curtin (Youghal A.C.) 5000m (M)

Finley Daly (Sligo A.C.) 3000m SC (M)

David Cussen (Old Abbey AC, Cork) High Jump (M)

Reece Ademola (Leevale AC) Long Jump (M)

Michael Bowler (Swinford AC, Mayo) Pole Vault (M)

Jai Benson (Lagan Valley AC) Triple Jump (M)

Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock A.C./Ballina – Grandmother) Shot Put (M)

Colin Quirke (Crusaders AC, Dublin) Discus Throw

Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC, Tipperary) Hammer Throw (M)

Conor Cusack (Lake District A.C., Mayo) Javelin

Oliver Swinney (Speed Development Project Track AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Nelvin Appiah (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Christopher Sibanda (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Callum Baird (Ballymena & Antrim AC) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) 100m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Phil Healy (Bandon AC, Cork) 200m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) 400m (F), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC/Limerick) 100m H (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Kelly McGrory (Tir Chonall AC) 400m H (F), 4 x 400m (F) Relay

Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) 800m (F)

Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC, Cork) 1500m (F)

Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers) 5000m (F)

Ava O’Connor (Tullamore Harriers, Offaly) 3000m SC (F)

Ruby Millet (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Long Jump (F)

Saragh Buggy (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Triple Jump (F)

Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC) High Jump (F)

Ellie McCartney (City of Lisburn A.C., Antrim) Pole Vault (F)

Michaela Walsh (Swinford AC, Mayo) Shot Put (F)

Grace Casey (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) Javelin (F)

Niamh Fogarty (Raheny Shamrock AC) Discus Throw (F)

Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC/Cork) Hammer Throw (F)

Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Joan Healy (Leevale AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC, Limerick) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay