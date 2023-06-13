McGrory and Lecky named in Ireland European Games team

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has named a forty-four-strong team to compete at the European Games in Krakow.
It features some of the up-and-coming talents in Irish athletics including Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory in the 400m hurdlers and 400m relay plus Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky who will compete in the high jump
There’s also some seasoned names like Thomas Barr, Sarah Lavin and Phil Healy.
Team Ireland will be competing in Division Three hoping to gain enough points to move into Division Two.
Competition for the Division three events will take place in the morning of the first three days from June 20th until 22nd.
TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS ATHLETES:
Israel Olatunde (UCD AC Dublin/Louth) 100m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock AC) 200m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Jack Raftery (UCD A.C., Dublin) 400m (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
James Ezeonu (Leevale AC) 100m H (M)
Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC/Waterford) 400m H (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Rocco Zaman-Browne (Dundrum South Dublin AC) 800m (M)
Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 1500m (M)
Fearghal Curtin (Youghal A.C.) 5000m (M)
Finley Daly (Sligo A.C.) 3000m SC (M)
David Cussen (Old Abbey AC, Cork) High Jump (M)
Reece Ademola (Leevale AC) Long Jump (M)
Michael Bowler (Swinford AC, Mayo) Pole Vault (M)
Jai Benson (Lagan Valley AC) Triple Jump (M)
Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock A.C./Ballina – Grandmother) Shot Put (M)
Colin Quirke (Crusaders AC, Dublin) Discus Throw
Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC, Tipperary) Hammer Throw (M)
Conor Cusack (Lake District A.C., Mayo) Javelin
Oliver Swinney (Speed Development Project Track AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Nelvin Appiah (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Christopher Sibanda (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Callum Baird (Ballymena & Antrim AC) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) 100m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Phil Healy (Bandon AC, Cork) 200m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) 400m (F), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC/Limerick) 100m H (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Kelly McGrory (Tir Chonall AC) 400m H (F), 4 x 400m (F) Relay
Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) 800m (F)
Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC, Cork) 1500m (F)
Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers) 5000m (F)
Ava O’Connor (Tullamore Harriers, Offaly) 3000m SC (F)
Ruby Millet (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Long Jump (F)
Saragh Buggy (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Triple Jump (F)
Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC) High Jump (F)
Ellie McCartney (City of Lisburn A.C., Antrim) Pole Vault (F)
Michaela Walsh (Swinford AC, Mayo) Shot Put (F)
Grace Casey (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) Javelin (F)
Niamh Fogarty (Raheny Shamrock AC) Discus Throw (F)
Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC/Cork) Hammer Throw (F)
Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Joan Healy (Leevale AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin) 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC, Limerick) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay