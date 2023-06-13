New Deputy Principal appointed to Crana College, Buncrana

A new Deputy Principal has been appointed by Donegal ETB to Crana College, Buncrana.

Mr Philip McGuinness will take up the new role this summer, joining the Senior Management Team of Mr Kevin Cooley, Principal, and Ms Sinead Anderson, Deputy Principal.

Donegal ETB says the additional Deputy Principal post in Crana College arose as a result of the continued increase in enrolment in Crana College.

From Buncrana, Philip has been employed in Crana College for the last seventeen years, initially as a Science and Biology teacher, and more recently as the Home School Community Liaison (HSCL) Coordinator. Previous roles included Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) Coordinator, public relations and enrolment, as well as an academic year as Acting Deputy Principal. He holds a Masters in Education and Leadership from Ulster University, along with Postgraduate Diplomas in Education (Queen’s University, Belfast) and School Development Planning (University of Galway).

He has also taken on a number of roles nationally with the Junior Cycle for Teachers, Professional Development Service for Teachers and National Induction Programme for Teachers.

Philip says; “I am excited about the prospect of being Deputy Principal in the school that I attended as a student, and in which I have worked for the majority of my career. The support in place and the commitment from staff to the school is exemplary. We are very community focused, and I hope to further enhance this through my role. Crana College is a very special place to work as there is a positive atmosphere of respect, care and achievement. Crana College has an exciting future – in particular the new school building will be very welcome by students, staff and parents and also a great additional resource to the Buncrana community and beyond.”

“I am looking forward to working with Kevin and Sinead, my colleagues, students, and the parents in this new role, and I am excited to embark on this new chapter in my career.”