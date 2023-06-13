Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

New Deputy Principal appointed to Crana College, Buncrana

A new Deputy Principal has been appointed by Donegal ETB to Crana College, Buncrana.

Mr Philip McGuinness will take up the new role this summer, joining the Senior Management Team of Mr Kevin Cooley, Principal, and Ms Sinead Anderson, Deputy Principal.

Donegal ETB says the additional Deputy Principal post in Crana College arose as a result of the continued increase in enrolment in Crana College.

From Buncrana, Philip has been employed in Crana College for the last seventeen years, initially as a Science and Biology teacher, and more recently as the Home School Community Liaison (HSCL) Coordinator. Previous roles included Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) Coordinator, public relations and enrolment, as well as an academic year as Acting Deputy Principal. He holds a Masters in Education and Leadership from Ulster University, along with Postgraduate Diplomas in Education (Queen’s University, Belfast) and School Development Planning (University of Galway).

He has also taken on a number of roles nationally with the Junior Cycle for Teachers, Professional Development Service for Teachers and National Induction Programme for Teachers.

Philip says; “I am excited about the prospect of being Deputy Principal in the school that I attended as a student, and in which I have worked for the majority of my career. The support in place and the commitment from staff to the school is exemplary. We are very community focused, and I hope to further enhance this through my role. Crana College is a very special place to work as there is a positive atmosphere of respect, care and achievement. Crana College has an exciting future – in particular the new school building will be very welcome by students, staff and parents and also a great additional resource to the Buncrana community and beyond.”

“I am looking forward to working with Kevin and Sinead, my colleagues, students, and the parents in this new role, and I am excited to embark on this new chapter in my career.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of supplying drugs

13 June 2023
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Revised Defective Concrete Block Scheme delayed again

13 June 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Facebook scam targeting Irish political parties, media and businesses

13 June 2023
Ballyshannon Condon House
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative shortlisted for award

13 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of supplying drugs

13 June 2023
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Revised Defective Concrete Block Scheme delayed again

13 June 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Facebook scam targeting Irish political parties, media and businesses

13 June 2023
Ballyshannon Condon House
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative shortlisted for award

13 June 2023
Philip McGuinnes
News, Top Stories

New Deputy Principal appointed to Crana College, Buncrana

13 June 2023
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Digger left damaged in overnight criminal damage incident

13 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube