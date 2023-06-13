Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear of a council initiative to encourage people to have extended working holiday’s in Donegal. We have a conversation about assissted dying and later we hear of a new service that allows the victims of sex crimes to tell their stories in a safe space:

We have the latest episode of ‘Community Garda Information’, a listener warns others after a battery operated fan exploded in her car and a lucky listener wins a great prize in our daily quiz:

We have the latest as firefighters go on strike across the country while later we discuss the implications of Easyjey applying for slots at Dublin Airport. There is also news of an extra MEP for Connacht/Ulster: