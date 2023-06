A rock has been thrown through the window a home in Letterkenny.

Gardaí are seeking information surrounding the incident which occurred in Cul Doire, Gortlee, Letterkenny on Saturday evening last at around 5.30pm.

A resident was in the home when they heard the smashing of glass.

They then discovered their sitting room window had been broken.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.