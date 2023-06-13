Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ronan McLaughlin sets new Malin to Mizen record

Donegal man Ronan McLaughlin has set yet another cycling record, completing the Mizen to Malin cycle in a record time of 15 hours and 30 minutes.

Ronan started out on Sunday from Mizen at 6am and arrived at Malin Head at around 9.30pm.
In taking on the gruelling 568 kilometre route, Ronan also raised some much needed funds for charity while highlighting food allergie awareness.

The Natasha Foundation was established in honor of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, a vibrant teenager who tragically lost her life to a severe allergic reaction. Their mission is to raise awareness, improve education, and advocate for safer food choices, ensuring no family suffers a similar.

Another incredible organization, Red Sneakers for Oakley, is dedicated to raising awareness about food allergies and anaphylaxis. Inspired by Oakley Debbs, a courageous young boy who lost his life to a nut allergy, their aim is to provide vital information, support, and resources to keep kids and families safe.

