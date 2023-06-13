Seamus Coleman agrees new Everton deal

Seamus Coleman is to extend his stay at Everton into a fifteenth season.

The 34 year old has agreed to the contract extension put forward by the Merseyside club last week.

The Killybegs man was offered the new deal in the wake of Everton’s impressive finish to the season during which they just about managed to stave off relegation.

Coleman’s decision coincides with a mass clearout of the Everton board.

CEO Denise Barrett Baxendale, CFO Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp are all leaving the club.

Coleman joined Everton from Sligo Rovers in 2009 for €70,000 and has amassed over 400 first team appearances for the Goodison Park club.