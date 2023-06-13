Taylor Parke heading for National Junior Cadet’s

Raphoe boxer Taylor Parke will be Donegal’s sole representative at the National Junior Cadet Championship finals which take place on Saturday in the National Stadium in Dublin.

Taylor was in red-hot form last Saturday night when he out-pointed Dubliner Harry Reddington of Cherry Orchard Boxing Club.

This weekend Taylor will share the canvass with Armagh’s Donnacha Beagan in an all-Ulster affair.

The Royal and Prior student is seeking his second national title in eight weeks having won the National Boy 3 title back in April.

Meanwhile, squad training for the Donegal boxing team that will travel to Scotland for the Wallace Box Cup in July will take place in Raphoe clubhouse on Tuesday evening from 7pm.