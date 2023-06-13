Watch: Donegal Rally Preview with Kevin Gallagher

Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore will be the first two wheel drive car on the road for Friday’s opening day of the 2023 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

The Donegal crew won the category last year in their Darrian T90 GTR.

Gallagher will be seen as the favourite with the car suited to the more open faster stages.

He will have a battle on his hands with the likes of Kevin Eves, Gary Kiernan, Declan Gallagher, David Bogie, Daniel McKenna, Damien Tourish and a few more hot on his heels.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Kevin knows it’s going to take a mighty effort to win on his home event again:

