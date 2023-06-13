Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Watch: Donegal Rally Preview with Kevin Gallagher

Kevin Gallagher’s Darrian T90 GTR

Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore will be the first two wheel drive car on the road for Friday’s opening day of the 2023 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

The Donegal crew won the category last year in their Darrian T90 GTR.

Gallagher will be seen as the favourite with the car suited to the more open faster stages.

He will have a battle on his hands with the likes of Kevin Eves, Gary Kiernan, Declan Gallagher, David Bogie, Daniel McKenna, Damien Tourish and a few more hot on his heels.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Kevin knows it’s going to take a mighty effort to win on his home event again:

Watch: Donegal International Rally Launch

Watch: Donegal International Rally Launch

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News

Kevin Bradley is the new Mayor of Letterkenny Milford MD

13 June 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 13th

13 June 2023
School
News, Top Stories

Extension projects for two Donegal schools gets green light

13 June 2023
Darragh O'Brien 1
News, Top Stories

Motion of no confidence in Housing Minister fails at Letterkenny Milford MD

13 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News

Kevin Bradley is the new Mayor of Letterkenny Milford MD

13 June 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 13th

13 June 2023
School
News, Top Stories

Extension projects for two Donegal schools gets green light

13 June 2023
Darragh O'Brien 1
News, Top Stories

Motion of no confidence in Housing Minister fails at Letterkenny Milford MD

13 June 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of supplying drugs

13 June 2023
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Revised Defective Concrete Block Scheme delayed again

13 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube