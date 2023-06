A Donegal firefighter has asked Government to put themselves in the position of retained fire fighters.

Retained firefighters are picketing in Donegal today and right across the country in a row over pay and conditions.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that all 5 of the 15 fire brigades in the county will be on strike each day of the rolling strike action.

Speaking from the picket line at County House, Lifford, Conor says the force cannot continue as it is without a work-life balance: