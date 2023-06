Donegal Ladies claimed a five point win over Waterford in their opening game of the All Ireland Championship.

Maxi Curran’s side ran out 2-10 to 1-08 victors in Lifford.

Niamh Hegarty and Amy Boyle Carr grabbed the goals for Donegal.

After the game, Donegal’s Amy Boyle Carr spoke with Diarmaid Doherty…