Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Donegal Rally: Reaction after Special Stage 12

Photo-Kevin Shiels

The drivers are in service after Special Stage 12 on Saturday afternoon in the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their VW Polo GTI R5 lead by 15 seconds.

During the service, Callum spoke with Chris Ashmore.

Matt Edwards was fastest over the Knockalla Stage and his Co Driver David Moynihan told Chris Ashmore, a podium for the pair could still be on the cards.

Sam Moffett who currently is in third also spoke with Chris Ashmore.

Chris also spoke with last year’s winner Sam Moffett who currently is in second.

Kevin Gallagher is the leader of the two wheel drive cars in service at the end of 12 of the 20 stages in the Donegal International Rally. He spoke with Chris Ashmore.

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Road traffic collision in Letterkenny

17 June 2023
drugs june 17
News, Top Stories

PSNI discover drugs after stopping driver for cracked windscreen

17 June 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sun brings spending increase for Donegal

17 June 2023
Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

One arrest and two speeding fines issued yesterday

17 June 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

