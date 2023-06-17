Donegal Rally: Reaction after Special Stage 12

The drivers are in service after Special Stage 12 on Saturday afternoon in the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their VW Polo GTI R5 lead by 15 seconds.

During the service, Callum spoke with Chris Ashmore.

Matt Edwards was fastest over the Knockalla Stage and his Co Driver David Moynihan told Chris Ashmore, a podium for the pair could still be on the cards.

Chris also spoke with last year’s winner Sam Moffett who currently is in second.

Kevin Gallagher is the leader of the two wheel drive cars in service at the end of 12 of the 20 stages in the Donegal International Rally. He spoke with Chris Ashmore.