Amber Barrett wins International Goal of the Year

The goal which sent the Republic of Ireland women’s team to this summer’s World Cup has won the International Goal of the Year Award.

Amber Barrett’s goal from last October against Scotland has become iconic because it secured the Irish a trip down under in July.

It is the winner of the International Goal of the Year Award as part of the 33rd FAI International Awards, which will be held in The Round Room in The Mansion House this evening.

Barrett’s finish was selected by a jury of Soccer Writers’ Ireland members ahead of two goals from the Ireland Men’s National Team: Nathan Collins’ superb solo effort away to Ukraine and Michael Obafemi’s thunderbolt at home to Scotland.

The winners of the remaining categories will be announced at the ceremony.

Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan is one of the nominees in the Amateur International Player of the Year while Derry City’s Mark Connolly is in the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year.