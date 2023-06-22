Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Kevin Byrne feels there could be a big performance in Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley goes into Saturday’s fight in New York with Edgar Berlanga as the heavy underdog.

The Donegal man will fight in The Theatre at Madisson Square Garden looking to cause an upset in the NABO Super-Middleweight title bout.

Berlanga who defends the belt for the third time this weekend has a polished 20-0 record with 16 knock outs.

Quigley who held the middlewight version of the belt two years ago heads to the USA with two defeats and twenty wins on his pro record.

Both fighters know that a victory will put them on course for a possible world title fight.

Sports writer with the Irish Sun Kevin Byrne has been looking ahead to the fight with Highland’s Oisin Kelly.

Quigley may be written off in this one by certain quarters but Kevin feels there could be a big performance to come from Jason.

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday June 22nd

22 June 2023
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

MAG issue written appeal to Minister McConalogue

22 June 2023
pearsedail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People cannot afford housing crisis to worsen’ – Deputy Doherty

22 June 2023
ATU Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU to benefit from plans for student accommodation

22 June 2023
Advertisement

