Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we see how Letterkenny faired in the latest IBAL litter survey. A listener reacts to the Ryan Tubridy controversy and then Professor Donnacha Ó Beacháin breaks down the weekends events in Russia:

In hour two we hear how three culinary entrepreneurs have come together to offer a unique foody experience on the Wild Atlantic Way. One lucky person is announced as a winner of a unique Donegal Hospice Car Draw and later Deputy Pearse Doherty and former Newstalk boss Garrett Harte react to the RTE wages controversy and discuss what it might mean for the organisation:

Oisin Kelly is in to reflect on the weekends action ahead of the DLDebate, we hear how two Strabane brothers are off to South Africa to compete in the Commonwealth Judo Games and how you can help make their dreams come true:

