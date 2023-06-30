Cabinet could meet as early as today to discuss RTÉ external review

Cabinet could meet virtually as early as today to discuss the terms of reference for the external review into RTE.

It comes after widespread criticism of the RTE Board’s appearance before the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

During the meeting to discuss secret payments to Ryan Tubridy, it emerged money from the so called ‘barter account’ was spent on client trips to the Rugby World Cup, the Champions League Final and U2 concerts.

PAC member – Labour’s Alan Kelly – says the structure of the top layer in RTE has to change: