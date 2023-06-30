Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cllr McMonagle believes Donegal is missing out with no plans for CAMHS day hospital

A Donegal County Councillor believes once again Donegal is missing out as the HSE has confirmed there are no plans to develop a day hospital to support the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in the county.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says there are significant gaps in the CAMHS service in Donegal and that additional facilities are needed.

He says parents are anxious to get a day hospital up and running.

Cllr McMonagle says while other organisations are providing support, much more is needed:

