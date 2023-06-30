Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Coleman pens new deal to stay at Everton for another year

Donegal’s Seamus Coleman will extend his long-serving Everton playing career into a 15th season.

The Blues captain has signed a new one-year contract that will keep him at Goodison Park until the end of June 2024.

The right-back, who joined Everton from Sligo Rovers in January 2009 for £60,000, has made 409 appearances for the club, putting him 17th on the Toffees’ all-time appearances list.

Coleman, now aged 34, is also the longest current serving player in the Premier League.

He has captained both Everton and the Republic of Ireland, and has earned 68 caps for his country following his international debut in 2011.

