Council urging people to check that they are on the electoral register

Donegal County Council is urging people to check that they are on the electoral register.

The local authority is calling on everyone, including those already registered to vote, to go to checktheregister.ie and either confirm or update their details.

The Council says adding details including date of birth and PPSN allows local authorities to cross-check and confirm the information provided by each person, adding to the integrity of the process.

In a year when there is a referendum promised and less than 12 months before local and European elections Donegal County Council is encouraging people to act now to get ahead to ensure their information is correct.

You can also contact Donegal County Council.