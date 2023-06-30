€86,000 sanctioned for works at Laracus, Donegal

Funding to develop over 300 forest parks, walking trails and outdoor amenities has been announced.

The Rural and Community Development Minister has set aside three-million euro for upgrades and improvements.

Heather Humphreys says the funding will “support and enhance projects the length and breadth of the country”.

It’s part of a strategic partnership between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Coillte.

Over €86,000 has been sanctioned to carry out works at Laracus, Donegal to connect two forest roads with two new sections of trail.