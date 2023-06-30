Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps beaten again in Waterford

Waterford FC hit another six goals to bring their tally against Finn Harps this season to a whopping 17 goals in three games as Keith Long’s side breezed past their Donegal opponents in their SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division meeting at the RSC.

The Blues opened the scoring on three minutes when Connor Parsons took possession of the ball on the halfway line to race at the visiting defence before curling a brilliant right-footed shot past Tim Heimer from 25 yards for his fourth of the campaign.

Parsons continued his love affair against Finn Harps as he scored for the fourth-time this campaign on 21 minutes when he touched home a Barry Baggley’s brilliant right-wing delivery before the same player turned provider for Ronan Coughlan three minutes later to add a third of the evening.

Finn Harps got a lifeline back in the game from the penalty spot on 32 minutes when Ryan Burke fouled attacker Sean O’Donnell, and although Paul Martin guessed right, he couldn’t keep out Ryan Flood’s spot-kick.

The posts denied Roland Idowu a goal two minutes later when he took a pass from Coughlan on the left-side before cracking in a right-footed effort that came crashing back off the upright before the same player had a rasping drive kept out by Tim Heimer soon afterwards.

It was the width of the crossbar that denied the visitors their second goal five minutes later when Sean O’Donnell touched the ball onto Ryan Flood, who let fly with a shot from 20 yards, but the ball crashed back off the woodwork.

Coughlan made it 27 goals for the season to give the Blues breathing space with 57 minutes on the clock when he finished superbly from the left-side of the area after a great Baggley through ball before Eddie Nolan scored a fifth goal on 77 minutes when bundling home Coughlan’s free-kick.

Waterford completed the goalscoring when adding a sixth goal in the final minute when Thomas Oluwa raced down the left before crossing into the centre where Roland Idowu scored neat control to touch home past Hiemer from close-range.

Full time: Waterford 6 Finn Harps 1

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Niall O’Keeffe, Giles Phillips (Eddie Nolan ’64), Kilian Cantwell (Adam Queally ’82), Ryan Burke (Ronan Mansfield ’82), Shane Griffin (Dean Larkin ’73), Barry Baggley, Romeo Akachukwu, Connor Parsons, Roland Idowu, Ronan Coughlan (Thomas Oluwa ’82).

FINN HARPS: Tim Hiemer, Daithí McCallion, Noe Baba, Ryan Flood, Filip Da Silva (Max Johnston ’61), Michael Harris (Katlego Mashigo ’53), Caoimhin Power, Shane McMonagle (Kevin Jordan ’53), Ellis Farrar (Sean O’Kane ’79), Sean O’Donnell, Damian Duffy (Aaron McLaughlin ’53).

Referee: Marc Lynch.

 

