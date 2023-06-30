HSE confirms children’s vaccinations will continue over the summer

The HSE has confirmed that special vaccination clinics will be held over the summer for children to receive Covid 19 vaccinations.

Primary and first booster clinics for those 12 years and over will wrap up until the autumn this week, while clinics for children will continue.

The clinics are being offered for those aged 6 months to four years and those aged 5 to 11 years this summer, and are bookable online.

The Donegal clinics are being held at The Vestry in the old church on the grounds of St Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny.

Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo

COVID-19 Children’s vaccination clinics for those aged 6 months to 11 years continue this summer

Children aged 6 months to four years and five to 11 years can avail of their COVID-19 vaccinations in clinics across Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo (CH CDLMS) this summer.

COVID-19 vaccines are recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) for children aged 6 months to 4 years who have a health condition that puts them at high risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19.

For all children in this age group, the recommendation of NIAC is that the benefits of vaccination are greater than the risks from the vaccine, meaning this age group can be offered the vaccine.

The benefits include avoiding getting COVID-19, and extra protection from the rare risks of serious illness from COVID-19.

Vaccinating children could also reduce transmission to others in the household, for example, those with a weak immune system. Children who are vaccinated will be less likely to miss school and other activities because of COVID-19.

This age will need three doses of the vaccine for the best possible protection against COVID-19. Your child will get their second dose three weeks after the first dose, followed by a third dose eight weeks after the second dose.

COVID-19 vaccines are also strongly recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) for children aged 5 to 11 years who:

have a health condition that puts them at high risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19

live with a younger child or adult who is at risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19 e.g. another child with complex medical needs, or an immunocompromised adult For all children in this age group, the recommendation of NIAC is that the benefits of vaccination are greater than the risks from the vaccine.

They will need two doses of the vaccine for the best possible protection against COVID-19. Children will get their second dose eight weeks after the first dose.

Sinead McConnell, General Manager, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, CH CDLMS said “We will be offering a number of clinics throughout CH CDLMS for those aged 6 months to four years and those aged 5 to 11 years this summer. Parents/guardians can make appointments online at https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booking/”

Dr Anthony Breslin, Public Health Consultant said “Our aim in offering the vaccine to this population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine should protect your child and those around them from getting COVID-19. Though serious illness from COVID-19 is rare in this age group, they are even less likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19 if they are vaccinated.”

COVID-19 Children’s clinics will take place in Donegal at the below times:

The Vestry, St Conal’s Church, Letterkenny, County Donegal, F92 TD92

Monday July 3rd

10.30am to 12.30pm – clinics open to children aged 6 months to 4 years

12.30pm to 2.30pm- Clinics open to children aged 5 to 11 years

Monday July 17th

10.30am to 12.30pm – clinics open to children aged 6 months to 4 years

12.30pm to 2.30pm- Clinics open to children aged 5 to 11 years