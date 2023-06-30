McConalogue tells Dail farmers can de-zone land to avoid RZLT

The Dail has been told that the Residential Zoned Land Tax does not apply to land being used for farming purposes, and farmers who intend top continue working the land will be given the opportunity to ensure their lands are de-zoned.

Concerns have been raised at council meetings to discuss the draft County Development Plan, with concerns that farmland zoned as ‘strategic reserve’ could be subject to the tax, despite the fact that such zoning is of no benefit to the farmer.

Revenue has confirmed that certain properties will be excluded, and that’s now been echoed in the Dail by Minister Charlie McConalogue……..