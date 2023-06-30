Motorcyclist killed in crash in Co Sligo

A motorcyclist has been killed in a road crash in Co. Sligo.

It happened at around 8.30 last night when the motorbike collided with a car on the N16 at Glencar.

The man in his 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene . His body has now been taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

The road is still closed this morning and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage from the area at the time to come forward.