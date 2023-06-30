Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

New inquest to examine murder of Omagh councillor in 1974

The North’s Attorney General has reversed an earlier decision not to hold a fresh inquest into the killing of Tyrone Councillor Patsy Kelly in July 1974.

The decision has been welcomed by West Tyrone MP Orflaith Begley.

Patsy Kelly was an Independent Nationalist member of Omagh District Council.

In the early hours of July 24th, 1974, he was returning home from work at a bar in Trillick when he disappeared. His body was found in a lake in Fermanagh three weeks later after it floated to the surface. He had been shot a number of times.

He was 35.

Orflaith Begley says this is the right decision, given the damning findings in the Police Ombudsman report on Patsy Kelly’s abduction, the levels of cover-up and collusion involved, and the RUC’s failure to properly investigate this brutal murder.

She praised the Kelly family, who she said have campaigned for almost five decades with courage and determination to uncover the truth.

candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Co Sligo

30 June 2023
sliabh liag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Searches enter fifth day in South Donegal following alleged assault

30 June 2023
brexit
News

Poll reveals majority of NI residents believe flow of goods between UK and EU is good

30 June 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cabinet could meet as early as today to discuss RTÉ external review

30 June 2023
Advertisement

