The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Journalist Mary Harte, Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig and businessman Leonard Watson. Topics include the RTE pay scandal and the Justice Minister successfully securing an order compelling telecommunication companies to retain customer data:

We hear calls for a crackdown on swimming and drinking at Buncrana Pier, more details on moves towards an EU digital currency and could climate change see infectious mosquitoes in Ireland?:

 

Daithi Ramsey and Michael Leddy join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes news on a new Letterkenny comedy club and a long range weather forecast for Donegal:

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2023
News, Top Stories

396 patients without a bed at LUH in June

30 June 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for talks on pharmacy services and fees to be fast-tracked

30 June 2023
News, Top Stories

Minister Josepha Madigan in Donegal today

30 June 2023
