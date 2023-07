A Buncrana councillor is urging people walking dogs in the Swan park area to keep their dogs on a leash, and is calling for more signage to inform, people of that requirement.

A meeting of Inishowen Municipal District was told this week that a number of complaints have been made, with calls for dog wardens to be deployed.

However, Cllr Rena Donaghey says that’s not necessary, and if everyone acts responsibly, this can be easily resolved………