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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht & Obituary Notices – Friday May 1st

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht & Obituary Notices – Friday May 1st:

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Over 100% rise in electric vehicle sales in April

1 May 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht & Obituary Notices – Friday May 1st

1 May 2026
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Donegal-Dublin afternoon flight schedule returns to Donegal Airport

1 May 2026
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11 newly qualified Gardaí to be stationed in the North West

1 May 2026
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