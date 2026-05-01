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Donegal-Dublin afternoon flight schedule returns to Donegal Airport

Today has seen the return of the Donegal-Dublin afternoon flight schedule.

The first flight touched down shortly before 3pm this afternoon, before heading back to Dublin.

The service had been temporarily lost under a renewed Public Service Obligation contract, raising concerns for those relying on it for same-day medical travel.

Following a campaign led by Donegal Cancer Flights and Services, the flight has now been restored.

Mary Coyle, Manager of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services, says this day has been a long time coming:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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