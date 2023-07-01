Drop in price of milk disrespectful to farmers – Keith O’Boyle IFA

Aldi has dropped its milk prices just hours after Lidl.

It’s the second price decrease in as many months for the two supermarkets giants.

A 10 cent drop in the price of Lidl’s own-brand milk products came into effect this morning, with its German rival Aldi following suit this afternoon.

Lidl says it will see a three million euro saving passed on to its shoppers.

Keith O’Boyle is the chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Liquid Milk Committee – he says these price cuts are disrespectful to farmers: