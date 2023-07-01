Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Drop in price of milk disrespectful to farmers – Keith O’Boyle IFA

Aldi has dropped its milk prices just hours after Lidl.
It’s the second price decrease in as many months for the two supermarkets giants.
A 10 cent drop in the price of Lidl’s own-brand milk products came into effect this morning, with its German rival Aldi following suit this afternoon.
Lidl says it will see a three million euro saving passed on to its shoppers.
Keith O’Boyle is the chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Liquid Milk Committee – he says these price cuts are disrespectful to farmers:

 

Top Stories

milking cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drop in price of milk disrespectful to farmers – Keith O’Boyle IFA

1 July 2023
jaunt
News, Top Stories

Taking a “Wee Jaunt” around historic Letterkenny

1 July 2023
motorway
News, Top Stories

Those travelling today reminded of new toll increases

1 July 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Possible water outage for Whitehall, Muff and surrounding areas

1 July 2023
