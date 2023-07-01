Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dylan Browne McMonagle in Irish Derby for first time

Dylan Browne McMonagle. Photo – Robbie Mac.

Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle will be taking part in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh tomorrow.

He’ll be on board White Birch for trainer John Murphy.

The colt finished third in the Epsom equivalent with Colin Keane on board but the champion jockey’s ban this weekend means the reigning champion apprentice will instead be on board.

McMonagle has never ridden in the 157-year-old race before and so it is a huge occasion for him.

And that fact that he will be making his debut in this race on such a promising contender, who is currently priced at around 5/1, will add to the interest.

“I found out at the weekend and I was delighted to get the call from George [Murphy, assistant to John],” he told Horse Racing Ireland.

“I hadn’t any idea at all before that. Everyone will have been trying to get on him as he’s got a big chance, a lot of the senior riders would have been on the phone.

“I wasn’t shocked but I was just very glad and grateful to get the opportunity.”

The race starts on Sunday at 3.40 pm.

 

 

