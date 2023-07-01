Exciting times ahead for the Donegal/Derry Vipers

The Donegal/Derry Vipers Seniors just completed their season but focus now turns to the youth.

Six of current youth team are training with Ireland. Earlier today, the first training session for the Vipers youth team took place with a very good turn out. Players from both Donegal and Derry were in attendance with male and female participants.

Chris Ashmore spoke to Niall Lyons And Owen Brady on Saturday Sport. Niall who is a 10 year veteran with the Vipers, captains the defence for the senior kitted team, he is also the Vipers youth team head coach and newly appointed line-backer coach with the Irish National Team. Owen is also a veteran player and offensive captain on the Vipers senior kitted team and offensive coach on the Vipers youth team.