Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Exciting times ahead for the Donegal/Derry Vipers

The Donegal/Derry Vipers Seniors just completed their season but focus now turns to the youth.

Six of current youth team are training with Ireland. Earlier today, the first training session for the Vipers youth team took place with a very good turn out. Players from both Donegal and Derry were in attendance with male and female participants.

Chris Ashmore spoke to Niall Lyons And Owen Brady on Saturday Sport. Niall who is a 10 year veteran with the Vipers, captains the defence for the senior kitted team, he is also the Vipers youth team head coach and newly appointed line-backer coach with the Irish National Team. Owen is also a veteran player and offensive captain on the Vipers senior kitted team and offensive coach on the Vipers youth team.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

milking cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drop in price of milk disrespectful to farmers – Keith O’Boyle IFA

1 July 2023
jaunt
News, Top Stories

Taking a “Wee Jaunt” around historic Letterkenny

1 July 2023
motorway
News, Top Stories

Those travelling today reminded of new toll increases

1 July 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Possible water outage for Whitehall, Muff and surrounding areas

1 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

milking cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drop in price of milk disrespectful to farmers – Keith O’Boyle IFA

1 July 2023
jaunt
News, Top Stories

Taking a “Wee Jaunt” around historic Letterkenny

1 July 2023
motorway
News, Top Stories

Those travelling today reminded of new toll increases

1 July 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Possible water outage for Whitehall, Muff and surrounding areas

1 July 2023
sliabh liag
News, Top Stories

Sliabh Liag re-opened to public

1 July 2023
The “Think Before You Flush” initiative aims to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of flushing instead of binning sanitary products on our natural environment including beaches and promote responsible waste management practices among beachgoers.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council pledges support for ‘Think Before You Flush’ campaign

1 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube