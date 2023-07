Donegal’s Ciara Grant is one of the most experienced players in the Republic of Ireland squad which is preparing for the Women’s World Cup in Australia later this month.

The Letterkenny native, who plays here club football with Hearts, has been speaking about what it means to be heading to the tournament, her career, the changes she has seen in the game over the years, and her thoughts ahead of the opening game, in Sydney, against Australia.

She spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport.