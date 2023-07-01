Loughs Agency welcomes ending of legal cases relating to Lough Foyle

The Loughs Agency has confirmed the cessation of two recent High Court cases in Dublin brought against the organisation.

The agency says declarations were being to sought to prevent them from effectively regulating the Lough Foyle oyster fishery, but the plaintiffs withdrew their various claims, leading to the cases being struck out.

In a statement, the Loughs Agency says this significant development serves as a powerful testament to the validity of their statutory powers, and underlines the essential role they play through the conservation, management, promotion and development of the fisheries and marine resources of the Foyle and Carlingford Areas.

The statement says the defence of these claims puts beyond any doubt the crucial cross-border role that Loughs Agency plays in regulating a transboundary oyster fishery for the benefit of the communities on both sides of the border. It adds the Loughs Agency’s officers will continue to diligently enforce regulations to control oyster fishing activity within Lough Foyle, to ensure a sustainable stock is available for future generations, and when those rules are broken, prosecution actions become essential.

Chief Executive Sharon McMahon Agency says as a trusted North South Implementation Body, the agency strives to fulfil their responsibilities and act in the best interests of the communities they serve.

Statement in full –

Loughs Agency secures favourable outcome in High Court proceedings

Loughs Agency, the statutory authority dedicated to sustainably managing, promoting and

developing the fisheries and resources of the Foyle and Carlingford Areas, is pleased to

announce the cessation of two recent High Court cases in Dublin brought against the

organisation seeking declarations to prevent the Agency from effectively regulating the

Lough Foyle oyster fishery. This follows a decision by the plaintiffs to withdraw their various

claims, which led to the cases being struck out.

This significant development serves as a powerful testament to the validity of Loughs

Agency’s statutory powers and underlines the essential role they play in providing

sustainable social, economic and environmental benefits through the effective conservation,

management, promotion and development of the fisheries and marine resources of the

Foyle and Carlingford Areas. The defence of these claims puts beyond any doubt the crucial

cross-border role that Loughs Agency plays in regulating a transboundary oyster fishery for

the benefit of the communities on both sides of the border. Loughs Agency’s officers will

continue to diligently enforce regulations to control oyster fishing activity within Lough

Foyle to ensure a sustainable stock is available for future generations and when those rules

are broken, prosecution actions become essential.

Sharon McMahon, Chief Executive of Loughs Agency said: “Throughout the legal

proceedings, our commitment to upholding the principles of good governance and fulfilling

our statutory obligations has remained unwavering. We have diligently cooperated with the

legal process, providing transparency and demonstrating the strength of our position.

“This favourable outcome not only showcases the robustness of our operations but also

reaffirms the legal position of our statutory responsibilities. As a trusted North South

Implementation Body, we consistently strive to fulfil our responsibilities and act in the best

interests of the communities we serve.”

Mrs McMahon concluded: “We extend our sincere gratitude to our operations and legal

teams, whose expertise and dedication contributed to this successful resolution. We also

acknowledge the ongoing support and confidence demonstrated by our sponsor

government departments.

“As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing exemplary

service, fostering positive relationships, and driving meaningful change in both our day-to-

day operations and also tackling climate change.”

Loughs Agency has responsibility for 4,070km 2 of catchment in the Foyle area and 480km 2

in Carlingford, with responsibility for the two sea loughs and an area extending 12 miles out

to sea from Lough Foyle, which stretches to Downhill in Northern Ireland, and Malin Head

in Donegal.

The Board of Loughs Agency reports to the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) and

Government Sponsor Departments – the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural

Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland, and the Department of the Environment, Climate and

Communications (DECC) in Ireland.