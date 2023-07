Public now have access to Sliabh Liag once again. A search operation began there on Monday last.

A man in his mid 60s originally from Northern Ireland is understood to have been the victim of a serious assault in the area last weekend and Gardai are treating this as a potential murder case.

Local business Sliabh Liag Experience announced yesterday that they are ready to welcome tourists back following a long week of supporting Gardaí with their investigations.