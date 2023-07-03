Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
25% of people in the Republic expect a United Ireland within 10 years

One in four people in the Republic believe there will be a united Ireland within the next ten years, according to a new poll published today.

A survey conducted by Amárach research for the European Movement, found half of those surveyed in the North believe a united Ireland will happen by 2033.

It also found support for Ireland’s continued membership of the EU stands at 88 per cent, one of the highest approval ratings in the European Union.

Noelle O’Connell of the European Movement in Ireland says the most surprising finding is that people in the north have greater trust in the EU than the UK government…..

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Body found during Sliabh League search

3 July 2023
luh new 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Improving patient flow at LUH is a work in progress – Brogan

3 July 2023
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

25% of people in the Republic expect a United Ireland within 10 years

3 July 2023
sji
News, Audio, Top Stories

SJI says after widening the gap between rich and poor, government must increase social welfare rates

3 July 2023
