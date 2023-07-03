25% of people in the Republic expect a United Ireland within 10 years

One in four people in the Republic believe there will be a united Ireland within the next ten years, according to a new poll published today.

A survey conducted by Amárach research for the European Movement, found half of those surveyed in the North believe a united Ireland will happen by 2033.

It also found support for Ireland’s continued membership of the EU stands at 88 per cent, one of the highest approval ratings in the European Union.

Noelle O’Connell of the European Movement in Ireland says the most surprising finding is that people in the north have greater trust in the EU than the UK government…..