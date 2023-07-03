Athletics: Donegal success at Junior & U23 Championships – plus victory for Mark English

Donegal athletes had a number of notable successes at the 123.ie National Junior and Under-23 Championships in Tullamore on Sunday.

European Under-18 silver medallist Fintan Dewhirst of Tir Chonaill AC took gold in the Under-20 400m hurdles.

Letterkenny AC’s Ryan Canning won the under-23 400m hurdles gold.

Finn Valley AC’s Amy Greene won the Junior women’s steeplechase.

Siobhan Doherty of Tir Chonaill AC won the Under-23 women’s 3000m walk.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Alex Anderson took gold in the Under-20 weight for distance, throwing out to a best of 7.89m.

Lifford-Strabane AC’ Adrienne Gallen won gold in the Under-20 women’s hammer.

Her clubmate Ellie McCurdy won the Under-20 women’s hammer

Meanwhile, Finn Valley AC’s Mark English won the men’s 800m at the Watford Grand Prix, in 1:47.26.

Elsewhere, Gary Scully of Rosses AC won the Donegal Town Summer 10k in 34.45.