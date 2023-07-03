Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Athletics: Donegal success at Junior & U23 Championships – plus victory for Mark English

Gold medal winner Alex Anderson for Tir Chonaill AC

Donegal athletes had a number of notable successes at the 123.ie National Junior and Under-23 Championships in Tullamore on Sunday.

European Under-18 silver medallist Fintan Dewhirst of Tir Chonaill AC took gold in the Under-20 400m hurdles.

Letterkenny AC’s Ryan Canning won the under-23 400m hurdles gold.

Finn Valley AC’s Amy Greene won the Junior women’s steeplechase.

Siobhan Doherty of Tir Chonaill AC won the Under-23 women’s 3000m walk.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Alex Anderson took gold in the Under-20 weight for distance, throwing out to a best of 7.89m.

Lifford-Strabane AC’ Adrienne Gallen won gold in the Under-20 women’s hammer.

Her clubmate Ellie McCurdy won the Under-20 women’s hammer

Meanwhile, Finn Valley AC’s Mark English won the men’s 800m at the Watford Grand Prix, in 1:47.26.

Elsewhere, Gary Scully of Rosses AC won the Donegal Town Summer 10k in 34.45.

 

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Body found during Sliabh League search

3 July 2023
luh new 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Improving patient flow at LUH is a work in progress – Brogan

3 July 2023
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

25% of people in the Republic expect a United Ireland within 10 years

3 July 2023
sji
News, Audio, Top Stories

SJI says after widening the gap between rich and poor, government must increase social welfare rates

3 July 2023
