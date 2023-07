Donegal Count Council is looking at improving access to a number of beaches, after Inishowen Municipal District was told some of the best beaches in the country are out of reach because many people cannot get onto them.

Cllr Martin McDermott told the meeting that there are particular problems with Lennan, Urris and Lagg, Malin.

He says the peninsula’s beaches are a resource that is not being used to the fullest possible extent, and that must change…………