Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Breaking – Body found during Sliabh League search

Gardaí have confirmed that earlier this morning, they and the Coast Guard recovered a body from the water at Slieve League.

The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday 24th June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25th June 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have dash-cam or other footage to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

No further information is available at this time and no Garda spokesperson is available.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Body found during Sliabh League search

3 July 2023
luh new 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Improving patient flow at LUH is a work in progress – Brogan

3 July 2023
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

25% of people in the Republic expect a United Ireland within 10 years

3 July 2023
sji
News, Audio, Top Stories

SJI says after widening the gap between rich and poor, government must increase social welfare rates

3 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Body found during Sliabh League search

3 July 2023
luh new 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Improving patient flow at LUH is a work in progress – Brogan

3 July 2023
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

25% of people in the Republic expect a United Ireland within 10 years

3 July 2023
sji
News, Audio, Top Stories

SJI says after widening the gap between rich and poor, government must increase social welfare rates

3 July 2023
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF to move Dail motion on A5 funding

3 July 2023
lagg dunes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beach access must be improved in North Inishowen – McDermott

3 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube