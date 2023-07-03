Breaking – Body found during Sliabh League search

Gardaí have confirmed that earlier this morning, they and the Coast Guard recovered a body from the water at Slieve League.

The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday 24th June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25th June 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have dash-cam or other footage to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

No further information is available at this time and no Garda spokesperson is available.