Finn Valley athlete selected to represent Ireland at the 2023 European U23 Championships

Athletics Ireland has selected a team of 32 athletes to compete at the 2023 European U23 Championships in Finland from 13th to 16th July.
And on the team will be Finn Valley AC’s Sean McGinley who will compete in the 3,000 metres Steeplechase.
At the weekend he was second in the national under-23 men’s steeplechase.
The squad includes Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan, currently ranked 1st and 2nd in Europe in this age category on the 2023 European performance list. Both have posted lifetime bests this season with Sarah posting a National U23 record and European Leading 4:01.75 in Ostrava on 27th June.
Sophie is one of several athletes who earned promotion and a divisional title at the recent European Team Championships that are named as part of this squad including individual winners Ruby Millet, and James Ezeonu. Ava O’Connor, Oisin Lane, Nicola Tuthill each set new championship records at todays National U23 Championships in Tullamore and will be seeking to make an impact in Finland.
Israel Olatunde will compete in the 100m, where he holds the National Senior Record, and will lead a strong 4x100m squad, while Reece Ademola will look to make an impact in the Long Jump.
|Athlete Name
|Club
|Coach
|Event
|Adeyemi Talabi
|Longford AC
|Jordan Durham
|100m
|Sophie O’Sullivan
|Ballymore Cobh
|Maurica Powell
|1500m
|Sarah Healy
|UCD AC
|Trevor Painter
|1500m
|Jane Buckley
|Leevale
|Ray Treacy
|5000m
|Anika Thompson
|Leevale
|Shalane Flanagan
|10,000m
|Ava O’Connor
|Tullamore Harriers
|Damon Martin
|3000m SC
|Ruby Millet
|St. Abban’s
|Michael & Eoin Kelly
|Long Jump
|Nicola Tuthill
|UCD AC
|Killian Barry, Kevin Warner, Roland Korom
|Hammer
|Israel Olatunde
|UCD AC
|Daniel Kilgallon
|100m & 4x100m
|Oliver Swinney
|Speed Development Project
|Adam McMullen
|100m & 4x100m
|Robert McDonnell
|Galway City Harriers
|Brendan Glynn
|100m, 200m & 4x400m
|Colin Doyle
|Leevale
|Alan Mahoney
|200m & 4x100m
|Jack Raftery
|Donore Harriers
|Jeremy Lyons & Ger O’Donnell
|400m & 4x400m
|Callum Baird
|Ballymena & Antrim
|Ian Neely
|400m & 4x400m
|Cian McPhillips
|UCD AC
|Joe Ryan
|800m
|Shay McEvoy
|KCH
|Taylor Gulley
|5000m
|Callum Morgan
|Candour Track Club
|Mark Kirk
|5000m
|Abdel Laadjel
|Donore Harriers
|Ray Treacy
|10,000m
|Shane Coffey*
|Naas
|Ray Treacy
|10,000m
|Sean McGinley
|Finn Valley
|John Rogan
|3000m SC
|James Dunne
|Tullamore Harriers
|Damon Martin
|3000m SC
|James Ezeonu
|Leevale
|Kurtis Brondyke
|110mH
|Oisin Lane
|Mullingar Harriers
|Michael Lane
|20km RW
|Reece Ademola
|Leevale
|Liz Coomey & Alan Keane
|Long Jump
|Gabriel Kehinde
|Ennis Track Club
|Drew & Hayley Harrison
|4x100m
|Runo Avayaro
|Newbridge AC
|Pat Lalor
|4x100m
|Conor Morey
|Leevale AC
|Daniel Kilgallon
|4x100m
|Nelvin Appiah
|Longford AC
|Dermot McDermott
|4x100m
|Ciaran Carthy
|DSD AC
|Ed Carthy and Ruaidhri Kedney
|4x400m
|Andrew Egan
|Galway City Harriers
|Brendan Glynn
|4x400m
|Aaron Keane
|Tullamore Harriers
|Brendan Glynn
|4x400m
|Hugo Magee
|Crusaders AC
|Maria Hetherington
|4x400m
|Cillian Griffin
|Tralee Harriers
|Kevin Cogley
|Non travelling reserve 4x100m