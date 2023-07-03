Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Valley athlete selected to represent Ireland at the 2023 European U23 Championships

Athletics Ireland has selected a team of 32 athletes to compete at the 2023 European U23 Championships in Finland from 13th to 16th July.

And on the team will be Finn Valley AC’s Sean McGinley who will compete in the 3,000 metres Steeplechase.

At the weekend he was second in the national under-23 men’s steeplechase.

The squad includes Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan, currently ranked 1st and 2nd in Europe in this age category on the 2023 European performance list.  Both have posted lifetime bests this season with Sarah posting a National U23 record and European Leading 4:01.75 in Ostrava on 27th June.

Sophie is one of several athletes who earned promotion and a divisional title at the recent European Team Championships that are named as part of this squad including individual winners Ruby Millet, and James Ezeonu.  Ava O’Connor, Oisin Lane, Nicola Tuthill each set new championship records at todays National U23 Championships in Tullamore and will be seeking to make an impact in Finland.

Israel Olatunde will compete in the 100m, where he holds the National Senior Record, and will lead a strong 4x100m squad, while Reece Ademola will look to make an impact in the Long Jump.

 

Athlete Name Club Coach Event
Adeyemi Talabi Longford AC Jordan Durham 100m
Sophie O’Sullivan Ballymore Cobh Maurica Powell 1500m
Sarah Healy UCD AC Trevor Painter 1500m
Jane Buckley Leevale Ray Treacy 5000m
Anika Thompson Leevale Shalane Flanagan 10,000m
Ava O’Connor Tullamore Harriers Damon Martin 3000m SC
Ruby Millet St. Abban’s Michael & Eoin Kelly Long Jump
Nicola Tuthill UCD AC Killian Barry, Kevin Warner, Roland Korom Hammer
Israel Olatunde UCD AC Daniel Kilgallon 100m & 4x100m
Oliver Swinney Speed Development Project Adam McMullen 100m & 4x100m
Robert McDonnell Galway City Harriers Brendan Glynn 100m, 200m & 4x400m
Colin Doyle Leevale Alan Mahoney 200m & 4x100m
Jack Raftery Donore Harriers Jeremy Lyons & Ger O’Donnell 400m & 4x400m
Callum Baird Ballymena & Antrim Ian Neely 400m & 4x400m
Cian McPhillips UCD AC Joe Ryan 800m
Shay McEvoy KCH Taylor Gulley 5000m
Callum Morgan Candour Track Club Mark Kirk 5000m
Abdel Laadjel Donore Harriers Ray Treacy 10,000m
Shane Coffey* Naas Ray Treacy 10,000m
Sean McGinley Finn Valley John Rogan 3000m SC
James Dunne Tullamore Harriers Damon Martin 3000m SC
James Ezeonu Leevale Kurtis Brondyke 110mH
Oisin Lane Mullingar Harriers Michael Lane 20km RW
Reece Ademola Leevale Liz Coomey & Alan Keane Long Jump
Gabriel Kehinde Ennis Track Club Drew & Hayley Harrison 4x100m
Runo Avayaro Newbridge AC Pat Lalor 4x100m
Conor Morey Leevale AC Daniel Kilgallon 4x100m
Nelvin Appiah Longford AC Dermot McDermott 4x100m
Ciaran Carthy DSD AC Ed Carthy and Ruaidhri Kedney 4x400m
Andrew Egan Galway City Harriers Brendan Glynn 4x400m
Aaron Keane Tullamore Harriers Brendan Glynn 4x400m
Hugo Magee Crusaders AC Maria Hetherington 4x400m
Cillian Griffin Tralee Harriers Kevin Cogley Non travelling reserve 4x100m
