Irwin collects points in memorable debut World Superbikes race weekend

Kilmacrennan’s Rhys Irwin had the weekend that dreams are made of when he got the golden ticket to debut as a Wild card in the Supersport race at Round 6 of World Superbikes.

Racing at Donington Park, Irwin finished 15th in Race 2 to finish in the points for the first time on his debut race weekend at this level.

Irwin described it all as being an “incredible experience”

What made it all the more remarkable was that Irwin was on a 13 year-old Suzuki against the giants of World Superbikes.

His next race at the BSB Snetterton 7th & 8th July a which will be televised live on Eurosport.