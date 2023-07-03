Limavady gas leak leads to road closures

Police in County Derry say a gas leak has led to a number of diversions and road closures.
Motorists are advised to avoid the Greystone Road in Limavady.
The PSNI is urging anyone in the area to seek an alternative route.
Police in County Derry say a gas leak has led to a number of diversions and road closures.
Motorists are advised to avoid the Greystone Road in Limavady.
The PSNI is urging anyone in the area to seek an alternative route.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland