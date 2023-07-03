Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUH Health and Safety team recognised for work on internal audit

The Health and Safety team in Letterkenny University Hospital has been recognised for their work on an internal audit.

A huge amount of work has been carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital by its health and safety team since the commencement of an internal audit in 2021, reviewing 39 departments for compliance with health and safety requirements.

The overall purpose of the audits is to provide senior management with an overview of how the hospital’s occupational health and safety system is performing.

It also assists the hospital in complying with the HSE Corporate Safety Statement and relevant legislation.

Maria Mc Fadden, Quality, Risk and Safety Coordinator at Letterkenny University Hospital says the data collected allows for recommendations for improvement works to be made as well as work with individual departments on their own quality improvement action plans.

The Health and Safety team in the hospital has won a national Health and Safety Excellence Award for their work on internal audits.

Sean Murphy, Hospital Manager says ensuring continuous improvement of the hospital’s health and safety system is a priority.

