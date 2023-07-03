New car registrations increase by 4% in Donegal

The number of new car registrations for Donegal has increased by almost 4% with a 76% increase in new electric vehicles registered in the county.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry’s latest 231 vehicle registration figures, 1,604 new vehicles were registered in Donegal in June, that’s up from 1,543 during the same period last year.

Nationally, new car registrations were up 39% to 2,994 with petrol still remaining the largest share at almost 32% with a 69% increase in registered electric cars.