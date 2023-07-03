Rise in region’s homeless figures is “appalling” – NW Simon CEO

The CEO of the North West Simon Community says the rise in homelessness in the region is truly appalling, with a 26% increase in the number of children without homes.

There were 20 families with 48 dependent children in emergency accommodation across the region during the last week in May, while separately, there were 122 adults in emergency accommodation, 52 of them in emergency accommodation in Donegal.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Noel Daly said these figures are very specific to emergency accommodation, and many people who are effectively homeless are not included in the published figures……

You can hear the whole exchange here –