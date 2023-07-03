SF to move Dail motion on A5 funding

Sinn Féin is to move a Dail motion this week calling on the government to honour its commitment to fund 50% of the proposed upgrade to the A5 road, as well as the link roads on the Donegal and Monaghan sides of the border.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Donegal TD and Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the the A5 upgrade is critical to prevent further lives from being lost, and to enhance the social and economic wellbeing of the North West region.

Deputy Doherty says the A5 upgrade was first announced in 2007 in order to transform a dangerous single-lane road into a much safer dual carriageway, but 16 years on, people are still waiting. He says the upgrade is vital in order to save lives and protect families from further heartbreak.

Deputy Doherty also stresses the A5’s importance as a key piece of infrastructure linking north and south, a major route for those living and working in the border counties and right across the North West.

The motion will be moved in the Dail tomorrow evening.

Deputy Doherty says representatives of the Enough is Enough campaign will be in the Dail for the debate……..