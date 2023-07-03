Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

SF to move Dail motion on A5 funding

Sinn Féin is to move a Dail motion this week calling on the government to honour its commitment to fund 50% of the proposed upgrade to the A5 road, as well as the link roads on the Donegal and Monaghan sides of the border.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Donegal TD and Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the the A5 upgrade is critical to prevent further lives from being lost, and to enhance the social and economic wellbeing of the North West region.

Deputy Doherty says the A5 upgrade was first announced in 2007 in order to transform a dangerous single-lane road into a much safer dual carriageway, but 16 years on, people are still waiting. He says the upgrade is vital in order to save lives and protect families from further heartbreak.

Deputy Doherty also stresses the A5’s importance as a key piece of infrastructure linking north and south, a major route for those living and working in the border counties and right across the North West.

The motion will be moved in the Dail tomorrow evening.

Deputy Doherty says representatives of the Enough is Enough campaign will be in the Dail for the debate……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Body found during Sliabh League search

3 July 2023
luh new 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Improving patient flow at LUH is a work in progress – Brogan

3 July 2023
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

25% of people in the Republic expect a United Ireland within 10 years

3 July 2023
sji
News, Audio, Top Stories

SJI says after widening the gap between rich and poor, government must increase social welfare rates

3 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Body found during Sliabh League search

3 July 2023
luh new 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Improving patient flow at LUH is a work in progress – Brogan

3 July 2023
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

25% of people in the Republic expect a United Ireland within 10 years

3 July 2023
sji
News, Audio, Top Stories

SJI says after widening the gap between rich and poor, government must increase social welfare rates

3 July 2023
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF to move Dail motion on A5 funding

3 July 2023
lagg dunes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beach access must be improved in North Inishowen – McDermott

3 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube